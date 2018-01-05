Former McGregor foe moving to boxing

Middleweight Aron “Iron Fist” Jahnsen who made a name for himself on the European MMA circuit, including a 2011 fight against Conor McGregor, has decided to transition from mixed martial arts to professional boxing. Jahnsen will face Sam Omidi (4-9-2) in his professional boxing debut on February 3. “Don’t worry, I’m not going to choke you out, I’m going to knock you out,” says the Oslo fighter ahead of their clash at the SØR Amfi in Arendal, Norway.

“All my fights have been away from home in Sweden, Denmark, England and Japan,” reveals Jahnsen. “It’s not legal to do MMA in Norway so when pro boxing was legalized, I thought to myself, yes, finally I can fight on Norwegian soil!”