According to ESPN, the ESPN+ streamed card on March 28 from Magdeburg, Germany, topped by WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel against Zac Dunn, and heavyweight Agit Kabayel against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach, has been cancelled. Still no confirmation on this from SES Boxing promoter Ulf Steinforth, who has been pulling out all the stops to keep the event alive.