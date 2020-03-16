March 16, 2020
Boxing News

March 28 Beterbiev-Fanlong card is cancelled

Top Rank has now cancelled the March 28 ESPN card featuring WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and IBF mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Top Rank has also called off a planned April 11 ESPN card featuring IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas defending against Jonathan Rodriguez in Las Vegas, and an April 17 ESPN card featuring WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney defending against Israel Gonzalez in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

March 28 Boesel-Dunn clash in doubt
Fury Team issues joint statement

