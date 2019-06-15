By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #3, WBA #3, IBF #6, WBO #8 bantamweight Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs) scored spectacular a third round KO over Goodluck Mrema (23-5, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Seagulls Rugby League Club in Tweed Heads, NSW, Australia. A left hook put Mrema for the count at 2:23. Maloney retains his WBA Oceania title.

WBA #2, WBC #3, IBF #6 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) halted Selemani Bangaiza (15-7, 5 KOs) in round two when Bangaiza indicated he’d had enough.

Light heavyweight Reagan Dessaix (17-2, 12 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Mitchell Whitelaw (5-2-1, 2 KOs) to claim the vacant Australian title. The bout was halted after Dessaix dropped Mitchell Whitelaw with a big right hand. Time was 2:34.

Super middleweight Mose Auimatagi Jr (13-1-2, 8 KOs) knocked out Kerry Foley (19-4-1, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant OPBF super middleweight title