Only the WBO world title will be on the line when Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki meet in the WBSS cruiserweight semi-final tonight at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. WBC President announced via social media that the vacant WBC belt is no longer in play.

Mauricio Sulaiman: The administrators of the World Boxing Super Series tournament have failed to maintain the integrity of the bout, and have disregarded the WBC rules and regulations. The WBC strongly rejects the unfortunate discrimination and abuse of power that has been directed against the integrity of our institution. The WBC will evaluate its continuing participation in the remaining WBSS bouts in Season II, and will announce its decision soon.