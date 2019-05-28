The kickoff press conference for an intriguing fight between pro-debuting 2012/2016 Olympian welterweight Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela and undefeated Colombian welterweight champion Jeovanis “Meke” Barraza (20-0, 14 KOs) was held at the Hotel Barranquilla Plaza amidst of a great atmosphere of excitement and expectations. The two boxers met face to face to promote their showdown billed as “Explosive Test” on July 6 at the Sugar Baby Rojas Coliseum.



The WBA’s ambitious plan “The Return to Boxing” is to integrate boxing in all its fields, and above all, to rescue the discipline in the amateur field in the face of the multiple problems that it is currently experiencing.

Maestre has participated in five World Amateur Boxing Championships and two Olympic Games, and is one of the best fighters in Venezuela. Even though he will jump to the unfamiliar professional game at an advanced level, Maestre assured victory and promised a great show.

Hometown fighter Barraza vowed that he will not be a springboard for the Venezuelan. Supported by intense fans in Barranquilla, Jeovanis stressed that being at home will be an advantage for him and that he doesn’t intend to lose in front of his people.

The conference was broadcast live through the official WBA channel on YouTube and was recorded in its entirety so that fans and journalists can access to see it.

–