By Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF’s 36th annual convention officially kicked off Monday night in Macau, S.A.R., China at the Wynn Palace’s Grand Ballroom with their opening cocktail party. The board of governors, delegates, Chinese press, several champions and of course Fightnews.com was there to enjoy the kickoff with beverages, hors d’oeuvres and music.



And Australian contingent of former IBF champs including Jeff Fenech, Barry Michael and transplanted South African Phillip Holiday were all on hand and catching up with each other.

The fighters agreed that once the battle in the ring is over, there’s no reason to carry it on outside the ring. Holiday defended his IBF lightweight title with a two round knockout of Fenech 23 years ago this past May 18th, in Melbourne. Holiday decided to relocate to Australia during his preparation for the fight and has been there ever since.

IBF president Daryl Peoples took to the stage and welcomed the delegates. He also thanked IBF China president Ruihang Wang and his staff for all their hard work in putting this year’s convention together.

A city tour of Macau is planned for tomorrow, followed by the “Meet the Champs” cocktail party in the evening.

–

