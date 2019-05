On Friday, in Chonburi, Thailand, WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (52-0, 18 KOs) will defend his crown against former Japanese champion Tatsuya Fukuhara (21-6-6, 7 KOs). For Menayothin, the clash will be the eleventh defense of the minimumweight title he won in November 2014, when he defeated former Mexican champion Oswaldo Novoa. For Fukuhara, this is a great opportunity because the first fight he had against Wanheng was highly competitive.