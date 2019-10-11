Boxeo Telemundo continues its 30th anniversary fall series tonight featuring a rematch and “Guerra Civil” (Civil War) between Mexico City rivals. Former world champion Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez (36-9, 19 KOs) faces Armando “Alacran” Torres (24-18, 18 KOs) in the 10 round main event.



Lopez continues to defy the odds at 37 years old while continuing to win at a high level. In his last fight he defeated recent world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez who is nearly ten years his junior. Tonight Lopez squares off against Torres, who he defeated back in 2011.

What are your thoughts on your last victory where you were able to defeat the much younger Juarez?

I knew going in that it was going to be a difficult fight but I also knew that if I extended him the full distance that I could beat him and that’s what I did.

Your first fight with Torres was many years ago but what do you take from that fight going into the rematch?

There are going to be no surprises or him upsetting me. I beat him once and I will do it again tonight.

Is it hard not to look ahead knowing you have defeated him already?

I cannot look past him. He’s still a dangerous and strong opponent.

Is it more than just a normal rematch being that it’s a rivalry fight as well?

For sure. Both of us want to perform well and win in front of our local fans. That’s what makes the fight even more interesting.

Each of you are experienced veterans. Where do you see differences in your favor?

I believe I am a better overall boxer. The more complete fighter. That will be the difference.

Is it important for you to stop him this time, having already beat him by decision?

I would like that actually. It would leave no doubt. The fans will see a lot of punches thrown tonight with me being victorious.

The World Boxing Council Latino fly title will be at stake and with the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City hosting. All Star Boxing – Felix Tuto Zabala Jr. and Producciones Deportivas – Ricardo Maldonado will promote the event.

The co-main event of the night features flyweight upset artist and Telemundo favorite Giovanni “Coloradito” Garcia Barragan (5-2-1) against Sergio “Checo” Mejia (3-3) over eight rounds. The special attraction bout features eight rounds in the featherweight division Edwin “Pupo” Palomares(12-2, 3 KOs) faces Flavio Cesar Hernandez (2-2). Palomares is promoted by Hall Of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez who will be supporting his prospect on tonight.

“El Maravilla” Lopez Vs. “Alacran” Torres airs Tonight 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo. the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico. Tickets available