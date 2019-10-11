WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (16-0, 11 KOs) faced off with challenger Lenin Castillo (20-2-1, 15 KOs) Thursday in Downtown Chicago two days ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this Saturday night. Bivol vs. Castillo is one of the featured bouts on Matchroom Boxing’s return to Chicago’s Wintrust Arena and will be telecast live on DAZN.



Dmitry Bivol: “We had problems getting an opponent on this date. But Lenin Castillo stepped up for this opportunity. This is going to be a great fight on Saturday and I hope everyone tunes in.”

Lenin Castillo: “I appreciate this chance. This is my first time in Chicago and I am glad to have the opportunity to take the belt away from Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night.”