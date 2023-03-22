IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez may have to start calling himself “The Road Warrior.” Lopez will make the first defense of his world title against Michael “Mick” Conlan on Saturday, May 27, at The SSE Arena in Conlan’s hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Lopez captured the title last December, venturing to Josh Warrington’s home base of Leeds, England, to grind out a majority decision.

Lopez-Conlan and undercard bouts will be broadcast live and exclusively on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland. Fans in the United States can watch the action on ESPN+.