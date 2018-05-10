May 10, 2018

Lomachenko-Linares Final Presser

WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) and WBA lightweight Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) held their final press conference Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Marcelino Castillo

Vasyl Lomachenko: “We will find out who is best…no one knows if there will be a knockout.”

Jorge Linares: “The last two opponents I faced were southpaws and I’ve had Vasyl Lomachenko on my radar – I have been preparing for him…he’s an elite fighter and an elite amateur fighter but he’s still learning as a professional.”

