May 10, 2018

Munguia vows to take WBO belt from Ali

Unbeaten Tijuana super welterweight Jaime Munguia (28-0-0, 24 KOs) has made the trip to Verona, New York, to attempt to wrest the WBO junior middleweight championship from Sadam Ali (26-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday in the main event at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino. Munguia is accompanied by his team of trainer Robert Alcazar, Dr. Jose Manuel Covarrubias, Guadalupe Martinez, Jose Manuel Martinez and Jaime Munguia Sr.

The 21-year-old Zanfer Promotions prodigy has promised he will not return to Mexico empty-handed. “I am very happy with this opportunity. After two months of intense preparation comes the week of the fight and I’m sure I will not miss this opportunity. The belt is coming back with us!”

Ali-Munguia will be televised in the US by HBO and in Mexico by Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo.

