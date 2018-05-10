Matchroom announces billion dollar streaming deal

Matchroom Boxing and Perform Group today announced the creation of a landmark $1 billion joint venture they call the biggest-ever deal in boxing. The eight-year deal will see Matchroom Boxing USA stage 32 fight nights a year on the on-demand streaming service DAZN. 16 events will be in the U.S. and 16 will be in the U.K. None of the fight nights will be on PPV, all will be available for one monthly fee and no long term contract.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said, “This is a historic moment for Matchroom and the sport of boxing. Since our expansion to the US, we have been looking for a partner that shares our vision and that can give us the volume of dates and rights fees required to build the strongest stable in world boxing and take it to a new level.”