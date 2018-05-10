Sena headlines in Clovis on Saturday

By David Finger

On Saturday night, boxing will return to Clovis, California, for the first time in two years as popular local heavyweight Elijio Sena (2-0-1, 1 KO) looks to kickstart his career after nearly two years of sitting on the bench as he takes on Belen’s Eduardo Silva (0-1) in a four round affair. It will be Sena’s second fight in front of his hometown crowd.

Back in May 16, 2016 an undefeated, but untested, heavyweight rookie named Elijio Sena fought for the first time in front of his hometown crowd. Sena was only 1-0 at the time but after crushing Manuel Eastman in the opening round in his pro debut the Clovis fight community was nonetheless excited. Despite Sena’s relative lack of experience he showed flashes of brilliance in his pro debut and the whispers were already starting to circulate that Sena might just be the first serious heavyweight prospect to come out of Clovis, New Mexico. Sena would go on to win a lopsided decision over Omar Acosta that night, and although he stumbled two months later when he was held to draw by Brandon Farran, the future still looked promising for Sena.

But the talkented heavyweight has not fought since his draw with Farran and although insiders still regard him as a talented local prospect new questions have nonetheless emerged due to this inactivity. At this point the biggest question for boxing fans is how will this layoff affect Sena. Although Silva isn’t seen as a world beater, Sena’s lack of activity could allow the underdog the opportunity to unend the apple cart.

In the co-main event Omar Acosta will also return to Clovis for the second time since his fight with Sena. Acosta (0-1) will take on Clovis’ other professional prizefighter: Ricardo “Rico” Urquizo (2-4-2, 1 KO). Acosta, who had difficulty with Sena’s size and power back in 2016, will be going into the ring with the size advantage as Urquizo is moving up to heavyweight after fighting most of his career at light heavyweight. Nonetheless Urquizo is a crafty fighter who brings a wealth of experience to the ring against the green Acosta.

Rounding off the card is a fight between Hobbs, New Mexico’s Andrew Sanchez (0-1) as he takes on debuting Andrew Tapia of Clovis in a light heavyweight fight. Angel Perez of Albuquerque is slated to fight on the card as well in a four round fight, currently slated to be San Antonio’s Daniel Sanchez (0-21). Promoter Isidro Castillo admitted he is trying to fight new opponents for both Sanchez and Perez though. Rounding off the card is debuting Rudy Montenegro of Amarillo, Texas as he takes on popular New Mexico journeyman Gene Perez (2-12-1, 0 KOs)bin a welterweight fight. Despite Perez’s atrocious record he has earned a Marion Wilson like reputation as one of the most deceptively dangerous and durable fighters in the state. Perez is coming into the fight having lost a split decision to Jose Prado back in March. Prado came into the fight with a record of 8-2-1.

The “Chaos in Clovis 2” card is promoted by Isidro Castillo and School of Hard Knocks Promotions, and will take place at the Curry County Event Center. Doors open at 6:00 PM with the first fight slated to take place at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $30 for general admission and $60 for ringside and can be obtained by calling Isidro Castillo at 575-263-494