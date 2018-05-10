IBF Awards for 2017

The IBF has announced its award recipients for 2017 to be presented at the Annual Awards Banquet closing the organization’s 35th Annual Convention at the Saint Vincent Resort & Casino in Saint Vincent, Italy on May 31. The Jersey Joe Walcott Award, the organization’s highest honor, will go to Lee Selby. Currently preparing for his sixth defense of his IBF Featherweight title, Selby’s notable career in the ring has earned him this distinction.

Receiving the IBF Female Fighter of the Year Award is Debora Dionicius of Argentina. The reigning IBF Female Jr. Bantamweight Champion has held her title since she won it in November of 2012. Dionicius is currently preparing for her twelfth IBF title defense.

Fight of the Year

IBF – Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

Female – Ana Esteche vs. Celeste Peralta

USBA – Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos

Intercontinental –Sasha Yengoyan vs. Howard Cospolite

Pan Pacific/Australasian – Jamie Weetch vs. Yao Yi Ma

Asia – Sun Xiangxiang vs. Wang Kun

Continental Africa – Siphosethu Mvula vs. Innocent Mantengu

Most Active Promoter

IBF – Matchroom Sport

Female – KO International

USBA – Top Rank, Lou DiBella Entertainment

Intercontinental – Xaba Promotions & Events

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Asia – Rejoy Group

East/West Europe – Queensberry Promotions

Championship Ring Recipients for 3 or more Successful Title Defenses

Anthony Joshua

Gennady Golovkin

Jerwin Ancajas

Jennifer Han

Lee Selby

Maiva Hamadouche

“The IBF is proud of its champions and we are honored to celebrate their remarkable careers and achievements during our Annual Awards Banquet this year in Saint Vincent,” noted IBF President Daryl Peoples. “These men and women work hard striving for their success and these distinctions are well deserved.”