Kanalas: I can do big things in the ring

Hungarian invader Szilveszter “The Silent Assassin” Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs) has a plan designed to upset local favorite and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs) in their May 19th PPV showdown for the vacant fringe IBA flyweight championship at Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. It will be the first world championship boxing match ever held in the state of Kansas.

Two years ago, Kanalas became one of the youngest (17) world champions ever, when he defeated fellow Hungarian boxer Jozsef Ajtai for the fringe WBF super flyweight title. He later had a rough patch where he suffered five KO losses in six fights, but in his last outing he outpointed Szilveszter Ajtai (12-10-1, 7 KOs) in a four-rounder and he’s not fazed by fighting hometown hero Hernandez in a twelve-rounder in his backyard.

“I think it’ll be fantastic fighting him in the arena,” Kanalas said. “It will be a good atmosphere for me and Nico. We will both be giving our all.

“Nico seems like a good guy, but I don’t want to be friendly with him before the fought, or in the ring. Maybe after the fight. We won’t talk in the ring, only fight. Nobody knows before a fight what will happen in the ring. Everybody has a plan, of course, and I do as well. I’m not going to talk about my plan to win the fight, but I can tell you Nico will not love my plan.

“I was very happy when I won my first title. I thought the world was mine, but life isn’t easy. I had some private life problems and I didn’t prepare enough for my second title fight opportunity for the IBF Youth World title fight in Indonesia. The fight started good for me with two judges giving me the first round, but I got tired and lost in the third round. I’m very happy that I have this title fight and will try to take advantage of this great opportunity.

“I’m very happy that fans back home will be able to watch the fight live. I will not feel alone. I want to show my family and friends that I can do big things in the ring.”