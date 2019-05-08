The WBC board of governors has accepted WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko’s petition to fight for the vacant WBC lightweight title against mandatory challenger Luke Campbell. Mikey Garcia, as WBC Emeritus champion, reserves his right to fight for the lightweight title in the future.

A tournament will be ordered to determine the mandatory challenger of the division with the following fights. Silver champion Zaur Abdullaev must fight Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez must face Javier Fortuna. The winners of these matches will fight each other to determine the mandatory contender of the division.