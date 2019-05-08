The IBF has announced its award recipients for 2018 to be presented at the Annual Awards Banquet closing the organization’s 36th Annual Convention at the Wynn Palace Cotia in Macau, China on Thursday, May 30.

The organization’s highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, will go to Jerwin Ancajas. Having recently made his seventh successful defense of his IBF Jr. Bantamweight title, Ancajas’ success in the ring has earned him this recognition. Ancajas earned his IBF title in September of 2016 beating McJoe Arroyo for the vacant title.

Receiving the IBF Female Fighter of the Year Award is Female Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields. An honor well deserved for Shields who first became an IBF Champion in August of 2017 beating Nikki Adler for the IBF Female Super Middleweight title. Shields defended that title twice before moving down in weight and winning the IBF Female Middleweight title, which she has successfully defended three times.

Fight of the Year

IBF – Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington

Female – Marcela Acuña vs. Laura Griffa

USBA – Alexander Besputin vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Intercontinental – Fanlong Meng vs. Frank Buglioni

Pan Pacific – Jamie Weetch vs. Dennis Hogan

Asia – Sun Xiangxiang vs. Roldan Aldea

Continental Africa – Azinga Fuzile Vs. Malcolm Klassen

Most Active Promoter

IBF – TGB Promotions

Female – KO International

USBA – Top Rank

Intercontinental – Sauerland Event

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Belt & Road – Rejoy Group

Continental Africa – Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions

Championship Ring Recipients for 3 or more Successful Title Defenses

Tevin Farmer

Jarrett Hurd

Maiva Hamadouche

Maria Cecilia Roman

Errol Spence

Katie Taylor

“The IBF is proud of its champions and we are honored to celebrate them and their accomplishments during our Annual Awards Banquet this year in Macau,” noted IBF President Daryl Peoples. “These men and women worked hard to achieve their successes and these accolades are duly merited.”

The IBF also hosts its Meet the Champions cocktail during the convention. The event this year will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 7PM at the Wynn Palace Cotai. Several current and former IBF Champions have been invited to this event and are expected to attend including some of the aforementioned boxers, along with Jeff Fenech, Barry Michael, Billy Dib, Daniel Geale, Philip Holiday and several other notable current and former IBF Champions.

The convention will conclude with a Gala Boxing Event featuring an IBF title bout on June 1 at the Wynn Palace Cotai.