May 24, 2021
Boxing News

Linares, Donaire back in the spotlight Saturday

50-year-old Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship over the weekend may inspire a pair of future Hall of Famers who will seek to regain past glory against the odds in this week’s big fights.

35-year-old former three-division champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) will attempt to dethrone 14:1 favorite and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs). Linares is 13 years older than the 22-year-old Haney. DAZN will stream.

38-year-old former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) will attempt to dethrone 3:1 favorite and WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) in Los Angeles. 2-time Olympian Oubaali is no spring chicken either at age 34. Showtime will televise.

Shields gearing up for MMA debut

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>