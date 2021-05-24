50-year-old Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship over the weekend may inspire a pair of future Hall of Famers who will seek to regain past glory against the odds in this week’s big fights.

35-year-old former three-division champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) will attempt to dethrone 14:1 favorite and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs). Linares is 13 years older than the 22-year-old Haney. DAZN will stream.

38-year-old former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) will attempt to dethrone 3:1 favorite and WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) in Los Angeles. 2-time Olympian Oubaali is no spring chicken either at age 34. Showtime will televise.