By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Former WBO bantam champ Tomoki Kameda (37-3, 20 KOs), 124.5, returned to ring warfare after a twenty-two month hiatus since his losing effort to Rey Vargas with his WBC 122-pound belt on the line in July 2019, and scored a unanimous decision (78-73 twice, 79-73) over Hironori Miyake (9-11-2, just a KO), 123.25, over eight lopsided rounds on Saturday in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. Tomoki exclusively used his left hand to pile up points, but carelessly absorbed Miyake’s right to hit the canvas with his gloves and the referee see it a flash knockdown to take the mandatory eight count.

Very unfortunate was WBA#6 feather Hiroshige Osawa (36-5-4, 21 KOs) who was slated to face Chiharu Takasuka, who, however, scaled in about seven pounds over the contract weight, and Osawa’s tune-up bout since October 2019 was eventually canceled. Osawa, gunning for a shot at the WBA 126-pound champ Can Xu, cried upon his scheduled opponent’s serious failure. Osawa will participate in his next fight against another rival in July.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.