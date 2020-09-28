Following the authorization by public health authorities to resume combat sports and professional sports events, Eye of the Tiger Management will present its first show since the outbreak of the Covid-19 on October 10. The event will take place behind closed doors at the Center Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, located about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

In the headliner, former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (41-4, 34 KOs) will face Francy Ntetu (17-3, 4 KOs).

Also, NABF heavyweight titlist Arslanbek Makhmudov (10-0, 10 KOs) will defend against Dillon Carman (14-5, 13 KOs ) and super middleweight Lexson Mathieu (8-0, 7 KOs) will be pitted against Tim Cronin (12-4-2, 3 KOs) for the NABF 168lb title.

The fights will be streamed live on the Punching Grace web platform.

“We opted for local fights, not only because we wanted to avoid international air travel and the associated risks, but also to allow Canadian boxers to get back into action,” said promoter Camille Estephan. “Local duels are always very popular with boxing fans because they are often the most exciting and electrifying. We have had proof of this on several occasions, notably with the Germain vs. Claggett, Bazinyan vs. Ntetu and even Drolet vs. Kalunga, which turned out to be memorable fights. We are very proud of the card that we have managed to put together in such a context and we are convinced that it will delight boxing fans across the country.”