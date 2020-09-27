

Houston’s Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound titles with a spectacular eighth-round knockout against Jeison Rosario in the main event of part two of the first-ever pay-per-view doubleheader live on SHOWTIME PPV from the Mohegan Sun.

Jermell’s 30-year-old twin brother Jermall Charlo defended his WBC middleweight world title for the third time and improved to 6-0 at 160 pounds with a skilled and disciplined unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the first main event of an unprecedented night of boxing that included five world title bouts and lasted more than 6 1/2 hours.

* * *

There was a long delay in the middle of the marathon telecast. Showtime Sports exec Stephen Espinoza took to social media to explain.

“31-minute intermission” [it seemed longer], stated Espinoza. “And it was needed because otherwise, the production crew and on-air talent would have to work for 8+ hours straight, without a break of any kind. No sport does that. Camera people, tech personnel, etc. can’t even take bathroom breaks while we’re on air.”

* * *

We probably won’t know the PPV numbers for a while, and there is no guarantee Showtime will release them. But fans who did shell out the $75 got a long night of world class boxing.

In addition to the Charlo twins, WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero looked spectacular, WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa won in an exciting all out war with Damien Vazquez, 36-year-old 20:1 underdog Juan Carlos Payano seemingly pulled off the upset against A-side Danny Roman only to lose a controversial decision, and surprisingly it was all-action KO artist Luis Nery who was in the only dud on the telecast.

* * *

Overall we give the show an A for value and an A- for action.