Lee Selby will take on George Kambosos Jr in a final eliminator for the IBF lightweight title on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The pair were due to meet in Selby’s native Wales at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff earlier this year in May before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be postponed, but the rivals now have a chance to lock horns following a spicy build-up over the past few months.

Selby (28-2, 9 KOs), a former IBF featherweight world champion, edged out Scottish legend Ricky Burns via a majority decision at The O2 in London last October to stay in line for another world title shot and now finds himself within touching distance of becoming a two-weight world champion.

Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs), hailing from Sydney in Australia, defeated former world champion Mickey Bey on away territory at Madison Square Garden in New York last time out to announce himself as a rising star of the lightweight division and has vowed to ‘retire’ Selby.