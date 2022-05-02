Late Results from Philadelphia Bantamweight Christian Carto (19-1, 13 KOs) thrilled the crowd at the 2300 Arena, as he stopped Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini (14-13-2, 1 KO) in front of a capacity crowd at the famed Philadelphia fight venue. Carto dropped Franzolini with a hard body shot. He finished Franzolini off with a hard combination and the bout was stopped at 2:31. The show was promoted by King’s Promotions. Kovalev gearing up for May 14 return Hearn eyes SBW-Gallen Aussie blockbuster

