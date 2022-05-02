By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

UK promoter Eddie Hearn has signed several Australian boxing stars including IBF #10 heavyweight Demsey McKean, WBO #1 super lightweight Liam Paro and IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges, but the fight he wants to make happen is rugby legends Sonny Bill Williams versus Paul Gallen, which is predicted would break Australian pay per view records

“The fight is to make Sonny Bill against Paul Gallen, that’s the fight for Down Under,” Hearn said. “If that fight can’t get made, then maybe the Jake Paul fight is one we can have some fun with.”