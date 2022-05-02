May 2, 2022
Boxing News

Hearn eyes SBW-Gallen Aussie blockbuster

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

UK promoter Eddie Hearn has signed several Australian boxing stars including IBF #10 heavyweight Demsey McKean, WBO #1 super lightweight Liam Paro and IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges, but the fight he wants to make happen is rugby legends Sonny Bill Williams versus Paul Gallen, which is predicted would break Australian pay per view records

“The fight is to make Sonny Bill against Paul Gallen, that’s the fight for Down Under,” Hearn said. “If that fight can’t get made, then maybe the Jake Paul fight is one we can have some fun with.”

Scardina vows to defeat De Carolis

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>