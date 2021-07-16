The odds are changing a bit in the favor of WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo ahead of his clash on Saturday with WBO world champion Brian Castaño for the undisputed 154-pound world title. Carlo opened at -275, immediately dropped to -225, leveled off at -250 for a while, then shot back to -275 at about 36 hours till fight time. Sometimes bettors like to look at the fighters on the scales before making their final decision, so there may be further fluctuations. The official weigh-in will take place at 2PM Central time and stream live via the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.