Super welterweight Rodrigo Damian Coria (9-3, 2 KOs) upset previous unbeaten Jose Alberto Vargas (8-1, 2 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Parana Futbol Club, San Pedro, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Vargas started out aggressively but Coria adjusted and begin to counter punch him regularly. There were several heated exchanges throughout the bout with Vargas landing with better precision. The Judges all scored the fight in favor of Coria. 99-91 and 97-73 twice. Coria won the vacant WBA super featherweight fedebol title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Alexis Gabriel Camejo UD Rodrigo Jonathan Martinez 6 rounds super featherweights

Miguel Angel Correa SD Blas Ezequiel Caro 6 rounds super featherweights

Ezequiel Palaversic KO 4 Facundo Alexis Luis Rearte 6 rounds featherweights

Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz KO 2 Ivan David Mansilla 6 rounds super bantamweights

Leandro Fabian Lopez UD Diego Sebastian Cabrera super lightweights

Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising