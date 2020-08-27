WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara shared his insights from training camp and discussed his upcoming battle against Greg Vendetti that headlines on FOX this Saturday from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

On his upcoming matchup with Greg Vendetti:

“Just like everyone that I step in the ring with, they all come to dethrone me, and Vendetti will be no different. He’s coming into this fight with nothing to lose and that can be a dangerous situation because he’s going to be in the best shape of his life. I’m not looking past him and if I get him hurt at any time in the fight, I’m going for the finish. I will end this fight early if I see blood.”

On what a win could lead to for his next fight:

“A victory puts me in line to fight the Charlo vs. Rosario winner, if that’s the direction my team wants to go. The goal for me is to unify the titles and become the undisputed champion of the 154-pound division. My body feels good and I feel I’m still the best fighter at super welterweight. Saturday night is another chance for me to show why.”