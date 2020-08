A Day at The Summit with Abel Sanchez By Przemek Garczarczyk Fightnews.com® spent a day at the legendary Summit Gym at Big Bear Lake with top trainer Abel Sanchez (along with a special appearance by Perro Angulo!). Abel tells us how it all started (Oscar De La Hoya, Kronk Gym in Big Bear), being a coach + Angulo, Gassiev news… – Lara targets Charlo-Rosario winner

