Undefeated featherweight prospect Joseph “Tigre” Landeros (15-0, 15 KOs) will face Ricardo “Tanque” Rojas Ramirez (10-2, 7 KOs), for the WBC Youth silver title in the main event of a double championship card scheduled for April 13th at the Buffalo Wild Wings Arena in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico and presented by Boxing Club Promotions.

Landeros, of Riverside, California, entered the professional boxing ranks at age 15 and therefore had to fight all his bouts in Mexico. Now 18 years old and able to fight in the United States, Landeros is headed down Mexico way again to take this opportunity to claim his first international title.

In the co-main event, Rialto, California flyweight Ricardo “Nino” Sandoval (14-1, 9 KOs) will fight undefeated Giovani González (10-0, 7 KOs) in a 10 rounder for the WBC Intercontinental Youth title.