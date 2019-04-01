By Robert Coster

U.S. boxing promoter Star Boxing signed Dominican bantamweight prospect Junior Almonte (11-0, 8 K0s) last Friday in Santiago, Dominican Republic. The signing of the 21-year-old Almonte was held at the Max Delicias Restaurant.



Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the signing, “We are delighted to have Junior Almonte join our team. He’s a talented young boxer who has what it takes to go all the way. We will be bringing him to the United States soon.”

For his part, Almonte’s manager Frank Aybar commented, “Signing with Star Boxing and Joe DeGuardia is a dream come true. Star Boxing and Joe De Guardia are success stories. Junior will have a strong fan base in New York.”

The baby-faced Almonte nicknamed “Bombita” (Little Bomb) was an amateur star (92-8) with victories over 4 Olympians. He is currently ranked 24th by the WBC.