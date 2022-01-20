La situación actual de COVID-19 en Puerto Rico ha obligado a reprogramar una vez más la puja por la defensa obligatoria del campeón de peso mediano de la OMB, Demetrius Andrade, contra Janibek Alimkhanuly. Ahora se llevará a cabo el viernes 28 de enero a las 11:00 am en las oficinas principales de la OMB en San Juan.
