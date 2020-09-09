By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBA light-flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 KOs) will put his belt on the line against WBA#11 Thanongsak Simsri (14-0, 12 KOs), Thailand, in Osaka, Japan, on November 3. It was announced on Tuesday by Watanabe Promotions.

This will be the very first world title bout to take place here in Japan this year–under the coronavirus outbreak. The capacity of the arena, Intex Osaka, is some 4,000, but only a half will be sold to avoid the congestion there. Also, should the Thailander be unable to fly and enter Japan, a worthy substitute out of Japan will be prepared without any cancellation.

All the officials (the supervisor, referee and judges) will be out of the JBC (Japan Boxing Commission) in such pandemic circumstances. We truly hope this event to materialize as planned.