Canelo sues Golden Boy, DAZN Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has sued Golden Boy Promotions and streaming service DAZN for breaching the largest contract in the history of boxing. Canelo inked a $365 million deal for eleven fights 23 months ago. He is seeking damages of no less than $280 million in damages and demands a jury trial. Read the actual lawsuit. Kyoguchi to defend WBA 108lb belt against Thanongsak

