Big fight tonight on DAZN from Dome Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico, where unbeaten Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) defends his WBA light flyweight super title against WBA regular champion Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs). The winner will become the WBA’s only 108-pound world champion in line with the WBA’s world title reduction plan, which has been progressing since it began in August 2021. Kyoguchi is a 5:1 favorite.

“I became champion because I am a very strong fighter, so I want to win against Bermudez,” said Kyoguchi. “I’ve watched his videos and he’s a very aggressive fighter and a tough man. I think my style is a little Mexican too, so it will be an exciting fight for the fans, I think that they will enjoy it. The lighter weights have more speed, and all the best fighters have great techniques so it’s just as exciting to watch as the heavier weights.

“The relationship started with Eddy Reynoso in December 2020, we got in contact through social media. I am extremely influenced by him. I like the way that Canelo fights and I respect him so much, it’s an honor to be a part of the team.

“I had jet lag, but I adjusted well thanks to all the support that I have with me, training has been great for this fight. I am away and it’s his territory but if I win it is great for me.”