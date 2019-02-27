Undefeated and world ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Kuzmin, (14-0, 11 KOs) will battle Joey Dawejko, (19-6-4, 11 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round bout on Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York and live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Kuzmin is currently world ranked #8 by the WBA, #11 by the IBF and #15 by the WBC.

Also on the card, unbeaten and WBC #8 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao (16-0, 7 KOs) will meet Paul Mendez (20-3-2, 10 KOs) in a ten round contest.

The card features a world title doubleheader featuring WBA light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) against challenger Joe Smith Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) and a WBO super lightweight world title clash between champion Maurice Hooker (25-0-3, 17 KOs) and challenger Mikkel LesPierre (21-0-1, 10 KOs).