IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (26-1, 13 KOs) will put his rating on the line against Bogdan Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on Saturday, March 23 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, Calif. In the co-feature, former world champions Jessie Magdaleno (25-1, 18 KOs) and Rico Ramos (30-5, 14 KOs) will clash in a 10-round featherweight bout with potential world title implications.

Pulev-Dinu and Magdaleno-Ramos will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The entire undercard, including the return of top junior welterweight contender Maxim “Mad Max” Dadashev against Ricky Sismundo, will stream live on ESPN+.

In other undercard action:

Javier Molina (18-2, 8 KOs), who represented the United States at the 2008 Olympics, will face knockout artist Abdiel Ramirez (24-3-1, 22 KOs) in a super lightweight bout scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

Detroit product and surging 130-pound contender Erick De Leon (18-0-1, 10 KOs) will fight Jose Luis Gallegos (16-5, 12 KOs) in a dual set for 10 or eight rounds.

Longtime welterweight contender Chris “The Heat” van Heerden (26-2-1, 12 KOs) will fight battle-tested veteran Mahonry Montes (35-8-1, 24 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

Top featherweight prospect Tyler McCreary (15-0, 7 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut against Roberto Castaneda (23-11-1, 16 KOs) in a contest scheduled for eight or six rounds.

David Kaminsky (3-0, 2 KOs), the 18-year-old former amateur standout, will fight Estevan Payan (1-6-1, 1 KO) in a four-round middleweight bout. Payan has also fought 30 times as a professional mixed martial artist.

Bobirzhan Mominov (9-0, 8 KOs) will aim for his fifth consecutive knockout against Jonathan Steele (9-2-1, 6 KOs) in a welterweight battle scheduled for six or eight rounds.

Lightweight prospect Eric Puente (1-0) will return in a four-rounder against Alejandro Lopez (1-3, 0 KOs).