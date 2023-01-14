British YouTuber KSI knocked out Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr in the first round of their $39.99 pay-per-view boxing match on DAZN Saturday night in front of a crowd of 12,000+ at the Wembley Arena in London, England. A KSI left hand laid out FaZe, who tried to get up, then collapsed back to the canvas. After the fight, KSI called out Jake Paul.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
$39.99 for this trash. Glad I have half a brain, Unlike these YouTube idiots.
People actually pay for this?
Paul at least fights washed up MMA guys. KSI beating up some no-hoper YouTuber is meaningless for boxing fans, but I guess a lot of suckers shell out $$$ for these matches.
Temperrr is legit – he has the heart of a wolf. KSI has shown us once again he is no joke – he has beaten Paul once – watch him rise again… this is just the start of an amazing journey.
Yawn…
Why hello everybody! I am severely mentally handicapped and have no concept of boxing whatsoever, but I really enjoy watching grown men punching each other in the face! I gladly spent $39.95 for this event! Woohoo!
There is a idiot born everyday
It’s irrelevant… we are true boxing fans Fightnews, stop with this sh…