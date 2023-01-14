British YouTuber KSI knocked out Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr in the first round of their $39.99 pay-per-view boxing match on DAZN Saturday night in front of a crowd of 12,000+ at the Wembley Arena in London, England. A KSI left hand laid out FaZe, who tried to get up, then collapsed back to the canvas. After the fight, KSI called out Jake Paul.

