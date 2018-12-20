Middleweight Matt Korobov talks about stepping in as a late substitute against WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “It was a surprise to get the call for this fight,” said Korobov. “I was sleeping and preparing for my second workout of the day. But I was training hard already so I accepted right away.



“I’ve been preparing as hard as I can to make everything go exactly how I want it to on Saturday. It’s short notice but we’ve made the proper adjustments to the fight plan and we’ll be ready to make it happen in the ring.

“I don’t pay any attention to outside noise or anyone who doubts me. I’ve been preparing for this all of my life. This is my second opportunity to become a champion and I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to show everything I’ve got.

“I have to be the best version of myself on Saturday night. I’m going to take all of my amateur and pro experience and mix it up to make a great performance.”

Korobov stepped in after a sample collected from Charlo’s original opponent Willie Monroe Jr. yielded an adverse finding for a banned substance.