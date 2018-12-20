Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
December 20, 2018
Boxing News

Plant vows to dethrone Uzcategui

Unbeaten 168-pound contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant took time to talk about his January 13 world title challenge against IBF super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui in the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Plant (17-0, 10 KOs) is training for the fight at City Boxing Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant
Photo: Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

“Everyone says Jose Uzcategui is the bogeyman, but after January 13th, I don’t want no excuses,” said Plant. “He is a top fighter in the division, but I will take that spot after I take his title from him. All I can tell him is BE READY!”

“I will be crowned champion!”

