Promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed to ESPN that junior welterweight Ryan Garcia will return against Oscar Duarte. Duarte has a record of 26-1-1, 21 KOs and it will be a big step up for Duarte. The fight will take place on December 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and be streamed on DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
excellent.. look,,, a date and a location, and even a network to see it……
others please take note 🙂
Duarte definitely does have legit power and that’s a pretty good fight for Garcia, especially coming off a stoppage loss .
Oscar Duarte is the type of fighter that Ryan Garcia needs to look good and gain some confidence after his loss to Gervonta Davis. Duarte’s record is more or less a padded one full of limited opposition, and Garcia is a huge step up in competition for him. As a fighter, Duarte seems to have decent punching power with a permeable defense and not much of a good footwork, making him an easy opponent for Garcia that shouldn’t last more than 4 rounds.
Garcia will never win a title at 135 or 140, just doesn’t have it…facts!
Part Fact, Garcia no longer competes at 135, however, Garcia stands a good chance of winning a title at 140, hopefully he learned from the rehydration debacle.
You are right, Rolando; he can win a title at 140. I forgot bum ass Rolly Romero was gifted a title…I stand corrected.
Hopefully they will NOT include female fights.
They are a waste of time.