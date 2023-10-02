Kingry opponent named Promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed to ESPN that junior welterweight Ryan Garcia will return against Oscar Duarte. Duarte has a record of 26-1-1, 21 KOs and it will be a big step up for Duarte. The fight will take place on December 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and be streamed on DAZN. Jamel Herring returns Nov 7 Zurdo: I’ve learned from my mistakes Like this: Like Loading...

