Broadway Boxing, presented by DiBella Entertainment, returns to the Edison Ballroom in New York City, on Tuesday, November 7, for “Heroes On The Hudson” to support the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The evening will kick off with five amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts. In the main event, former WBO junior lightweight world champion and US Marine, Jamel Herring (23-4, 11 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to begin his quest for a second world title versus the unbeaten Nick Molina (13-0, 5 KOs). The professional boxing portion of the card will air live exclusively on DAZN.

“I thought I could stay away, but I miss the excitement and action of a good fight. And of course, I’ve missed the fans,” said Herring. “But what’s really driving me is the opportunity to fight on Veterans Day week to honor the men and women I served with. This event is for a great charitable cause, and my focus is to become a world champion yet again. I can’t wait to step back into the ring and give it my all.”