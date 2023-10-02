By Boxing Bob Newman

Former pro fighter Bryant Pappas’ Valid Boxing LLC presents “Mayhem In Martinsburg” this Saturday, October 7, at the Berkeley Recreation Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The show will feature not only up-and-coming pro fighters, (8 pro bouts) but also 2 amateur bouts, one male and one female and a kickboxing bout as well.

This is Pappas’ second promotional outing in the “Mountain State” and he’s looking to give the fans a good show. “We’re hoping to give opportunities to both the fighters and the fans in this neck of the woods,” said Pappas. Along with undefeated fighters Marco Suarez (lightweight, 6-0-2, 2 KOs) and Iman Lee (super feather, 7-0, 5 KOs), Lee’s brother Emanuel makes his pro debut at super bantam, as will Nick Papanicolas at super light.

Homegrown fighters Christopher Trae Stout, John Fox and Hearl Collins will see action on the card and certainly give the local fans something to cheer about.

Doors open at 5:30 with the first bell at 6:30. Tickets are available at evenbrite.com.