A “Celebration of a Life” for Colonel Bob Sheridan will take place on Monday, Nov. 27, at 4 p.m. PT at:

The Space LV

3460 Cavaretta Court

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Remembrances will be shared by his friends and colleagues, including Don King and Mike Tyson, as well as notable broadcast partners.

The event will also be live streamed. Details to be announced soon.