By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #1 light welterweight Apinun Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) is confident of causing an upset victory over IBF, WBA champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) when they clash at BT Sports Studios in London, England on September 26.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, manager of Apinun Khongsong, told Fightnews.com®, “Apinun Khongsong and trainer Fahsai and myself arrived in London on September 9 and are doing the self-isolation for 14 days at the Townhall Hotel. Apinun and his team passed the COVID-19 test before entering into the U.K. All the team is doing the test since day one in the U.K. We’ll do the COVID 19 test again before the fight. Apinun does his training in the room. Physically and mentally he’s in good condition.

“I would like to thank Sampson Lewkowicz for his effort and make this fight happen. I would like to thank the IBF and WBA also Top Rank and Queensbury Promotion. Apinun Khongsong is ready to cause a major upset and KO Josh Taylor for IBF/WBA titles at junior welterweight on September 26.”