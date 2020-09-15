Jermall Charlo Media Workout Video coverage of Jermall and Jermell Charlo during their back-to-back virtual media workouts ahead of their first-ever Showtime PPV on September 26. Jermall worked out Monday, Jermell goes today. Khongsong camp poised for upset Efe Ajagba opponent named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

