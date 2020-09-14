September 14, 2020
Boxing News

Efe Ajagba opponent named

Heavyweight knockout artist Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut Saturday, Sept. 19 against veteran Jonnie Rice (13-5-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder as the co-feature to the Jose Pedraza-Javier Molina junior welterweight main event from the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

On the undercard, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs), who avenged his lone pro defeat via shutout decision over Adan Gonzales on July 2, will fight Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Jermall Charlo Media Workout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: