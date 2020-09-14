Heavyweight knockout artist Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut Saturday, Sept. 19 against veteran Jonnie Rice (13-5-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder as the co-feature to the Jose Pedraza-Javier Molina junior welterweight main event from the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

On the undercard, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs), who avenged his lone pro defeat via shutout decision over Adan Gonzales on July 2, will fight Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.