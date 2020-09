Lewis Ritson will defend his WBA Inter-Continental super-lightweight title against Mexico’s former long-reigning world champion Miguel Vazquez on Saturday October 17, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Ritson (20-1, 12 KOs) was originally slated to face Vazquez (42-9, 16 KOs) on April 4 in Newcastle before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the sporting world on its head and the event was postponed until a later date.