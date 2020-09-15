Dillian Whyte has an immediate opportunity to exact revenge over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday November 21 as the heavyweight rivals collide in a blockbuster rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) was sensationally knocked out by Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) in the finale of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, last month.

Alexander Povetkin: “I’ve rested well, spent time with my family, and now that the date of the rematch is known, I will soon return to my training camp and prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight.”

Dillian Whyte: “I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch. I’m coming to win and knock him out. I’m coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out.”