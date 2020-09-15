Dillian Whyte has an immediate opportunity to exact revenge over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday November 21 as the heavyweight rivals collide in a blockbuster rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) was sensationally knocked out by Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) in the finale of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, last month.
Alexander Povetkin: “I’ve rested well, spent time with my family, and now that the date of the rematch is known, I will soon return to my training camp and prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight.”
Dillian Whyte: “I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch. I’m coming to win and knock him out. I’m coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out.”
Let’s see if “Punchy Lucky Punch” can pull it off again.
No lucky punch in this fight, Povetkin did well and timed his uppercut perfectly to knock White out.. Before the fight i gave the edge to White on points but White can’t take Povetkin’s powershots.. The rematch is going to end the same way if White can’t avoid Povetkin’s huge uppercut for the full 12 rounds.
Whyte is CHINNY.. He dropped like a sack of cement blocks